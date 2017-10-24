Tulsa police are investigating a homicide.

We're told the victim was shot to death near 4900 North Boston around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, first responders found a male in his twenties had been shot and killed.

The victim did not have any identification on him, however, a second victim was found shot near 4900 N MLK BLVD.

This individual will survive and he lived with the deceased victim.

Police are attempting to positively identify the victim, as he is not from the Tulsa area.

A third person was shot, a Hispanic female, and she was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to survive.

Tulsa police believe the third victim may be related to two individuals that fled the scene after the shooting.

Police do not believe the third victim is a suspect in the shooting death, but was caught up in the gunfire.

Investigators believe that this shooting was a result of an argument and the parties knew each other.

The actual motive is unknown, but prior to the shooting there was a fist fight in the street at 4900 N Boston Avenue.

The shooting occurred during the fist fight, with one group fleeing.

The other group included the dead man.

The other victim who was shot was found at 4900 N MLK Blvd.

Investigators are still conducting interviews, but believe two shooters are involved.

This will be Tulsa’s 71st homicide for 2017.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 918 596-2677.