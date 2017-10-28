Listen Live
Local
Man found with gunshot wound to groin
By: Michael Purdy

Sat, Oct 28, 2017 -  Tulsa officers responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. Friday night and found a man inside a vehicle near 61st and Mingo.

Police say he claimed someone shot him in the groin.  However, the man made it clear he doesn't want to press charges.

Investigators believe the shooting may be self-inflicted.

Either way, the man will be arrested after he leaves the hospital because officers recovered a stolen gun inside the car.

  • Female victim gets shot in the face
    Female victim gets shot in the face
    A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face Friday night in Tulsa.  The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in front of a residence near Florence and Woodrow. Tulsa police say she was sitting in a vehicle when another car drove by and someone opened fire. A neighbor happened to drive by moments later. “He sees a lady running around in the yard who had just been shot and needed help,” police said.   He tried to take the victim to the hospital, but ended up stopping at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Delaware for help. The victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. As of early Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.
  • Chilly temperatures stick around Tulsa on Saturday
    Chilly temperatures stick around Tulsa on Saturday
    If you have outdoor plans for today make sure to bring along a sweater and a coat. National Weather Service Meteorologist Karen Hatfield says we're going to start off cold in the morning and remain chilly all day. “Saturday is going to remain cool,” Hatfield said.  “The highs will only make it into the mid-50s.  It will be a little bit breezy in the afternoon.” If it seems like you're digging the heavy coat out of the closet a little bit early this year, you would be right. Hatfield adds we're seeing below normal temperatures in the Tulsa area. “Tulsa’s average high for this time of year is 70 degrees,” Hatfield said.  “The average low in Tulsa is 47 degrees.” The low Saturday night will be around 33 degrees.  
  • Astronomers think they’ve spotted comet from another solar system for first time
    Astronomers think they’ve spotted comet from another solar system for first time
    For the first time ever, astronomers think they've spotted a comet that came from outside our solar system. Outer space is so unbelievably big, astronomers say the chances of a comet from another solar system passing through ours probably only happens once every 200 years or so. So they're excited about the object they're calling the rather mundane name of C/2017 U1. The reason they think it's not from around here is because it entered the solar system at a very extreme angle, basically coming from above (at least from our perspective) compared to the orbits of the planets. Then the sun flung it back the way it came. Scientists say it's hard to say where it came from. It could have originated from almost anywhere in the galaxy. ﻿You can read more about the story here.﻿
  • Winter blast hits Green Country
    Winter blast hits Green Country
    A Freeze Warning goes into effect Friday night at 10:00 and last until 10am Sunday morning. Low temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time this season. The National Weather Service says a hard freeze is likely for areas north of Interstate 40. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them now. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 60s by Sunday.
  • Tulsa to deploy new brine trucks during winter storms
    Tulsa to deploy new brine trucks during winter storms
    Tulsa has a new weapon to deploy in the event of winter weather. The city has obtained two trucks that spray a saltwater mixture, or brine, instead of spreading dry salt on the roadways. Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell tells KRMG using the new trucks may be a game changer. The problem with putting dry salt on the roads is timing. “With the salt, if we’re going to put it down before a storm, we need a light rain to put it down so it holds on the roadway,” he said Friday. Otherwise, the wind and traffic tends to blow the salt off the surface, wasting the salt - as well as the time and effort involved. The brine can be applied even 24 hours before a storm hits, McCorkell said. “You can’t do that with the salt, especially if it’s a dry storm, because it won’t stay on the roadway. Once you put this on the roadway, with the moisture, even though the water will evaporate, the salt stays there,” he added. The city also has ten smaller trucks which use “wet” systems, and can dampen dry salt before it’s applied. Those trucks can also use the brine. Another advantage is that the brine trucks can be refilled much more quickly; McCorkell said the city also expects to save money, because crews will be using less salt. If the new brine trucks work as well as expected, the city will slowly replace its fleet of salt spreaders.
