Man bums ride from casino, is beaten and shot

A man is shot after asking for a ride at the Osage Casino.

Tulsa police say the victim was injured around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

“At some point during the ride the victim exited the vehicle and was struck on the head with an object by an unknown person and heard a gunshot,” Tulsa Police Sergeant August Terbrock said.

He had been shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

We're told the victim was confused about what had happened and was not able to provide much information to police.

No one has been arrested.