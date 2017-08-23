Man arrested in Tulsa for rape, Ghana Embassy notified

A man from Ghana was arrested this week in Tulsa for allegedly raping a woman.

The female victim told officers she invited Daniel Awuku-Asari into her place located on South Trenton Avenue.

Police say the suspect then reportedly tried to force himself on the woman.

“Putting his tongue in her mouth while climbing on top of her in the victim’s living room,” police said.

She fought him off, before blacking out. When she awoke, there were obvious signs she had been raped.

While being questioned, Asari reportedly changed his story. At first, he denied even going into her residence.

“The above subject lied while be interviewed and he changed his story after being questioned about his DNA,” police said. “The above subject then admitted to going into the victim’s apartment, kissing the victim and then having vaginal intercourse with her.”

He was then placed into custody after changing his story. Asari has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Investigators have notified the Ghana embassy about the arrest.

[Information from arrest and booking report]

