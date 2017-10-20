Man arrested for south Tulsa shooting

Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - We have updated information regarding a south Tulsa shooting Thursday afternoon.
Deangelo Brown has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police tell us the bust didn’t take very long.
“(Brown) was interviewed and confessed to shooting the victim,” police said. “He was booked into D.L. Moss for shooting with intent to kill (x2), felon in possession of a gun, and domestic assault and battery.”
The shooting happened at the Tamarack Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Brown and the victim were said to be having a domestic argument at the time.
Police say the victim was transported in critical condition. So far, an update hasn't been released.
