Man accused of indecent exposure at Tulsa QuikTrip

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - A female QuikTrip employee’s shift began with a shock on Sunday.
That’s because she entered the west entrance at the location near 61st and Memorial and spotted 36-year-old Jeremy Lay.
“(He was) exposing himself, with pants around his knees, masturbating while facing her,” Tulsa police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, Lay was still there and he was arrested. Lay was said to be intoxicated.
Officers were given surveillance video of Lay acting indecent.
He now faces counts of indecent exposure and public intoxication.
