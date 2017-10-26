KRMG goes in-depth on Oklahoma’s opioid crisis

In the last three years, roughly 3,000 Oklahomans have died from opioid overdose, according to state Attorney General Mike Hunter.

U.S. Senator James Lankford, during his recent town hall meeting in Tulsa, dwelt at length on the opioid crisis in our state, which he pointed out is more severe than in any of the surrounding states.

And Oklahoma has joined several other states in filing lawsuits against large pharmaceutical companies, alleging that they used deceptive marketing practices to get doctors to prescribe the drugs.

It’s a huge problem nationally, and even more acute in Oklahoma.

Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. (Central), KRMG will air a special in-depth hour on the opioid crisis.

AG Hunter and Sen. Lankford will be among the guests joining Dan Potter, Rick Couri, and the rest of the KRMG Morning News team to explore the roots of the crisis, and potential solutions.

If you miss the broadcast, you’ll be able to find it on the KRMG.com website, or on the free KRMG app, after it airs.

