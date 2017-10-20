Juvenile females arrested after police chase 

Officers with the Tulsa Police Gang Unit stop a stolen car early Friday.

The driver had led police on a two-mile car chase from East 36 Street down to 55th and South Memorial where it ended around 2 a.m.

Tulsa Police Corporal Chris Butterfield said the driver “hit a power pole knocking the power pole over.”

Two juvenile females got out of the vehicle and ran, but they were apprehended after a short time.

Traffic was detained on South Memorial as PSO crews replaced the power pole that had left electrical lines dangling over the traffic lanes.

Cpl. Butterfield said police will check a car's license plate, especially late at night when traffic is minimal.

That was when it was discovered through a computer reference that the car’s license plate did not match the vehicle.

The juveniles were taken in for questioning.