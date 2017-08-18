Listen Live
NYT: Donald Trump to remove Steve Bannon from White House staff

Local
Jenks students return to class Friday
Jenks students return to class Friday

Jenks students return to class Friday
Photo Credit: Jenks Public Schools

Jenks students return to class Friday

By: Skyler Cooper @SkyCooperTulsa

Jenks, Okla. -  Students in Jenks Public Schools return to class Friday morning.

It’s the debut school year for the district’s new Northwest Elementary School.

“It’s incredibly impressive.” Said Rob Loeber, Jenks schools Director of Communications. “State of the art playground equipment, two gyms... It’ll have a STEM lab, which is our first elementary STEM lab in the district.”

The new school in on Elwood between 71st and 81st. The district produced the video below to help parents learn how to navigate Northwest Elementary.

Northwest Elementary has a capacity of about 1,500 students. About 1,000 students will walk the halls this year.

Also new for Jenks this school year, the high school football stadium has been renamed ‘Allan Trimble Stadium’ after Coach Allan Trimble, who is fighting ALS.

  • July ranks as 2nd hottest in recorded history 
    July ranks as 2nd hottest in recorded history 
    Earth yet again sizzled with unprecedented heat last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Earth sweated to its second hottest month since recordkeeping began in 1880. At 61.89 degrees (16.63 Celsius), last month was behind July 2016's all-time record by .09 degrees. But Earth's land temperatures in July were the hottest on record at 59.96 degrees (15.5 Celsius), passing July 2016's by one-seventh of a degree. Land measurements are important because that's where we live, said NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch. Earlier this week, NASA calculated that July 2017 was a tad hotter than 2016, making it essentially a tie for all-time hottest month. NASA uses a newer set of ocean measurements and includes estimates for the Arctic unlike NOAA. Record heat was reported in Africa, Australia, parts of Asia, the Middle East and the Indian ocean, Crouch said. 'There is simply no denying the mounting evidence globally and regionally - the new climate normal is upon us now,' said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado, who wasn't part of the new report.
  • Dog lost during windstorm found 2 years later
    Dog lost during windstorm found 2 years later
    A dog lost two years ago in a massive windstorm has been reunited with its owner, KHQ reported. Shanley Heinsma let her husky, Shadow, out of the house during the storm in Spokane, Washington. That was the last time she saw the dog. Heinsma posted the dog’s photo on Facebook and put up posters hoping that someone might have found it. Last Wednesday, she saw a post for a missing husky, and it had Shadow’s distinctive markings. “I told my fiance, I'm like, there's just no way right? It's been so long,' she told KHQ. After comparing photographs, it turned out to be the missing dog. Shadow and Heinsma are back together. 'Other people that lose their animals, don't ever give up,' she told KHQ. 'The more you get your word out there the more people that know you're searching.
  • Woman donates school supplies for all students at one school
    Woman donates school supplies for all students at one school
    A California woman donated back-to-school items for every student at a Texas school, KWTX reported. 'You can't put into words how much that support means,” Rosebud Primary first grade teacher Kendra Lorenz said. Lorenz said she first connected with the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, through an online organization called Donors Choose. Last school year, the donor gave Lorenz’s class various supplies. She was surprised when the woman contacted her about helping out the entire schoo, KWTX reported. 'This summer, she actually contacted me and said, ‘Hey, what are y'all needing for school supplies?’ And so I passed along our supply list to her, and she said I'll take care of all of it,” Lorenz said. Lorenz said the donations are especially important for her school district. 'Our families struggle, that's the nature of the beast around here, and that's OK, we work together, we get what we need done,” Lorenz said.
  • Secret Service investigating Missouri lawmaker’s post
    Secret Service investigating Missouri lawmaker’s post
    The Secret Service is investigating comments made on social media by a Missouri state senator who reportedly said she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated, CNN reported. Democratic State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's comment on personal Facebook page -- “I hope Trump is assassinated -- was deleted, but it has triggered a call for her resignation by fellow legislators. 'The St. Louis Field Office of the Secret Service is looking into the comments,' Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said in a statement to CNN. 'The Secret Service investigates all threats against the President, Vice President, and other protectees, whether they be direct, implied or comments in passing. Chappelle-Nadal has apologized for the post, telling KMOV that the comment arose from her frustration from the current political climate in the United States, particularly in the wake of the unrest last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Saturday, a car drove through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring several other people. Trump’s initial response was criticized after he said there was blame “on many sides” for the violence. Chappelle-Nadal backed off her initial Facebook post Thursday. “No, I don't want to see anyone assassinated, but he should not be president, he should be impeached,” she told KMOV. “Someone wrote a statement on my Facebook and I responded with something that shouldn't have been put up there.' Missouri lawmakers condemned the remark. Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement: 'I condemn it. It's outrageous. And she should resign.' Stephen Webber, chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, called Chappelle-Nadal’s comments “indefensible.” “All sides need to agree that there is no room for suggestions of political violence in America -- and the Missouri Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate calls for the assassination of the President,” Webber said. “I believe she should resign.' Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens also demanded she resign in a statement, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. 'We can have differences in our country, but no one should encourage political violence. The senator should resign,” Greitens said. U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay told the Post-Dispatch that “calling for the assassination of the President is a federal crime. … (She is) an embarrassment to our state. She should resign immediately.” Chappelle-Nadal said she would not step down. “No. Absolutely not. I told people if there are legislators cheating on their wives and smoking marijuana in their offices and they’re not being asked to resign, I am not going to resign for a mistake I made and owned up to,” she told Fox2Now of St, Louis. She repeated  “I am not resigning,” she tweeted. “When POC are respected by this WH & they are willing to do real work, I'll sit down with them. People are traumatized!”
  • Doerflinger: Oklahoma must broaden its tax base
    Doerflinger: Oklahoma must broaden its tax base
    Oklahoma has shown signs recently that it has turned the corner after a sharp economic downturn, but State Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger warns that the underlying problems remain. “There’s so many good things occurring in this economy,” he told KRMG Wednesday, “but as far as the general revenue fund goes, which is what we use to fund state government, we’re not seeing the types of collections come into that that we need to as rapidly to really, really turn this thing - from a state funding standpoint - around.” And, he said, that’s because of a problem he and Gov. Mary Fallin have been talking about for years. We know many of the things that drive our economy today weren’t even in existence when our tax code was developed, many of the services that people utilize -- State Secretary of Finance, Administration, and Information Technology Preston Doerflinger Much of Oklahoma’s tax code was written in the 1930s, when Oklahoma’s economy was very different. The governor talked about taxing services at the beginning of the last legislative session, an idea that gained no traction whatsoever in the legislature. Doerflinger said what he and Fallin propose will not be easy. “We are talking about transforming the overall way we approach tax in this state,” he told KRMG. And he admitted that much of the opposition to that approach comes from within his - and the governor’s - own party.  “It’s always going to be a difficult proposition to get Republicans to realize that we’re talking about investment when we talk about taxes. I think the fundamental question that people are going to have to ask themselves, and specifically sitting members of the legislature - but the citizens too - is what type of state do we want to have? And are we going to invest in the things that are going to make our state better, more competitive, and be able to provide for the most vulnerable among us?”
