Local
Investigator: Several property, business fires appear to be arson
Investigator: Several property, business fires appear to be arson

Investigator: Several property, business fires appear to be arson
Investigator: Several property, business fires appear to be arson

By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  Tulsa firefighters are kept busy overnight with suspicious fires.  

Since 10 p.m. Tuesday firemen have been called to put out fires in west Tulsa, one of them at Mark Twain Elementary School near 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

Most of the fires were in dumpsters, including at a car service garage and at a bar, but there were also fires at a home's garage that was triggered by a fire in a shed.

The fires brought out investigators.

They're looking for a man driving a GMC Denali who may have been setting the fires.

No one was injured.

  OKC School Board votes to pursue lawsuit against state
    OKC School Board votes to pursue lawsuit against state
    The Oklahoma City Public Schools board voted unanimously this week to go after state lawmakers in court over education funding. The argument offered by OKCPS officials is that the legislature continues to pass what are essentially unfunded mandates - requiring more and more from the schools, while giving them less and less money with which to work. That, they claim, is a failure of the legislators' constitutional duty to fund public education in the state. The vote taken Monday during a special meeting directs the district's attorneys and staff to begin identifying law firms to file "a lawsuit, or lawsuits against the Oklahoma legislature, and specifically, the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tem (of the Senate) in their official capacities," according to board member Mark Mann. "Over the past few years, Oklahoma education funding has decreased dramatically," Mann said during a recent news conference. "In fact, Oklahoma is first in the nation for cuts, per pupil, for education funding." OKCPS hasn't determined how much the lawsuit might cost, but board members have expressed hope that other districts will join them and help bear the cost of the litigation. Taxpayers, however, will actually bear those costs, as well as the cost of defending the lawsuit. Mann indicated that if and when the legislature convenes for a special session, lawmakers could potentially find the revenue needed to fund education. At that point, the district would withdraw any lawsuit, he said.
  The Latest: Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander
    The Latest: Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander
    The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker (all times local): 5:15 p.m. The Navy has announced that the commander of its 7th Fleet has been dismissed 'due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.' U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of his command on Wednesday. The Navy said that Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who had already been named to succeed Aucoin earlier, will assume command immediately. ___ 2 p.m. U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific. One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision. The move follows two fatal collisions involving Navy ships. Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a ship off Japan. The USS John S. McCain and a tanker collided Monday off Singapore and the remains of some missing sailors have been found. The decision to remove Aucoin was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. ___ Associated Press writers Lolita Baldor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Robert Burns in Amman, Jordan, contributed to this report.
  Trump threatens possible government shutdown if Congress won't fund border wall
    Trump threatens possible government shutdown if Congress won’t fund border wall
    At a raucous campaign rally in Arizona, President Donald Trump demanded that Congress fund his request for money to build a wall along the border with Mexico, saying that if lawmakers won't go along with his plan, then it could mean a federal government shutdown showdown with Congress this fall, as Mr. Trump . "Now the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, but believe me, if we have to close down the government, we're building that wall," Mr. Trump said to loud cheers in a Phoenix rally. No direct votes have been held in either the House or Senate on funding for the wall, as GOP leaders have been worried the plan to fund an initial $1.6 billion in extra border wall money might not be able to gather a majority in either the House or Senate. "Believe me, one way or the other, we're going to get that wall," the President added, making clear his desire to gain approval for the money. President Trump at #PhoenixRally: 'Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we are building that wall' https://t.co/Vvoj6x3y4A — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 23, 2017 Unlike a year ago during the campaign for President, Mr. Trump made no mention of his familiar vow to make Mexico pay for the border wall, instead focusing his ire on Democrats in the Congress. "Democrats in Congress who oppose a border wall and stay in the way of border security – you are putting all of America's safety at risk, you're doing that," the President said.
  What are the best and worst states for women?
    What are the best and worst states for women?
    Where are the best and worst states for women? According to WalletHub, Minnesota ranks the best at number one and Mississippi the worst at number 51. (They also include Washington, D.C. in the rankings.) Oklahoma did poorly, ranked at number 44. In fact, we were in the bottom 5 for women on both Life Expectancy and Homicide Rate, two categories that would worry anybody. The survey also looked at things like the number of uninsured women, the number of women living in poverty, and the percentage of female-owned businesses and more. You can find more about the list here.
  Fleas, ticks infest Oklahoma in huge numbers
    Fleas, ticks infest Oklahoma in huge numbers
    When veterinarians talk about the flea and tick problem in northeast Oklahoma this year, many use the same term: "Perfect Storm." The warm, mild winter combined with a wet, humid summer has brought on an infestation unlike any in recent memory, according to Dr. Cheryl Pfeffer of Tulsa's Animal Medical Surgical Hospital. "This is probably in the top two or three bad years I've seen in the 20 or so years I've been in practice," she told KRMG Tuesday. Asked which presents the larger danger, fleas or ticks, she pointed out that tick bites can result in some serious diseases, like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. "So from a disease-carrying standpoint, ticks" are worse, she said. "From just plain irritation and skin irritation, skin itching, things like that, fleas are bad." Dr. Dan Danner stressed the importance of prevention, and in the event ticks or fleas are found, quick treatment. Finding fleas is easy, he said. "If you'll look just above the tail, over the rump area, and just slowly go against the hair towards the head, and you'll be able to see down on the skin. You'll either see fleas scattering, or you'll see pepper, and that is flea feces." The good news is that modern flea and tick medications are extremely effective, and safer. "There's some really exciting preventions out now," Pfeffer said. "There's really no great reason not to be on flea and tick prevention, because it's so easy to get. There's topicals, there's pills if you don't like topicals, there's collars...there's a lot of different choices." Danner urges pet owners to make sure they're getting the most effective medications, which use enzymes to kill the pests. "We don't have those chemicals in our body, in the mammal body, as a result those are not toxic," he said. "So if your dog or cat were to eat a tube of Frontline or something like that they might have diarrhea, but it won't kill them." That also means you can dose the animal again in a couple of weeks if they're still having problems, rather than having to wait a month or more like you would with toxic, over-the-counter medications. So when will the pest problem abate? Danner told KRMG it generally takes about 30 days of weather below 30 degrees to truly put a dent in the flea and tick population.
