Ice pick used as weapon to stab robber, suspects fled
Close







By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  A woman says two men tried to rob her as she worked in her laundry room late Wednesday.

The victim said the men approached her around 11:30 p.m. at 6300 South Owasso Place.

The victim told TPD Corporal Eric Spradlin that “two black males came in through an open garage door as she was doing her laundry (and) told her to give them her money.”

She said she didn’t have any money. 

“They assaulted her (and) in doing so she was able to grab an ice pick and stab one of these suspects who was able to escape.”  

Corporal Spradlin said the extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

Both men ran away from the scene, but the investigation is ongoing.

  • After CBO, what’s next on GOP health care plan in Congress
    Now that the Congressional Budget Office has weighed in on a House-passed GOP health care bill, Republicans must still do a lot of work to not only forge a plan in the Senate, but also figure out how to get it to the President’s desk for his signature. The CBO report found the revised GOP plan, which was approved earlier this month, would save $119 billion over ten years, and would result in 23 million fewer people having health insurance by 2026, than under Obamacare. The report also raised questions about coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and found that low income Americans between ages 50 to 64 would be hit with large price hikes. Here’s where we stand on GOP efforts to overhaul the Obama health law: 1. Senate Republicans still searching for a deal. The CBO score didn’t change anything for Republicans, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he’s still looking for fifty votes to advance a health care plan in the Senate. GOP Senators have been talking regularly behind closed doors, floating a variety of plans, but they don’t seem to be near an agreement. Complicating matters is that Republicans can only lose two votes and keep things on track. Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins said the CBO report showed the House Obamacare replacement was not adequate. — governn1 (@governn1) May 24, 2017 2. For now, it’s only Republicans at the table. While there have been some bipartisan meetings, the official GOP effort is not reaching across the aisle on health care. Senate Majority Leader McConnell has made that clear that he is not interested in bringing Democrats aboard to cut a health care deal, arguing that they won’t even acknowledge the problems that exist in Obamacare right now. Again, with such a small margin for error, not having any Democratic votes make life difficult for the GOP. McConnell on why no Ds in healthcare talks: 'We're not going to waste our time talking to people who have no interest in fixing the problem' — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 23, 2017 3. There still is the option of not passing anything. Senate GOP leaders have indicated to reporters that a vote will occur in coming months, even if that plan gets rejected by the Senate. That could result in something that President Trump had floated months ago, just letting troubles mount in the Obamacare system until it creates enough blowback from the public to force action in the Congress. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) yesterday raised that as a possibility. With today's news, the 'Collapse and Replace' of Obamacare may prove to be the most effective path forward. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 24, 2017 4. It’s easier to be against than for something on health care. Democrats have been much more organized in recent weeks in terms of arguing against GOP plans, while Republicans have struggled to forge a unified public message for their health care overhaul effort. It is the exact opposite of where we were for the last seven years, when Republicans were the ones taking pot shots at the Obama health law, and Democrats were acting skittish. And even the poll numbers have flipped as well – this is a Fox News poll: Fox News Poll: ObamaCare opinion. #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/sG21ZU85Et — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2017 5. $1,000 a month for maternity coverage? In its report, the Congressional Budget Office said if states decide to allow for lower cost plans that have less coverage, then people should expect extras, like maternity coverage, would not be cheap. “Insurers would expect most purchasers to use the benefits and would therefore price that rider at close to the average cost of maternity coverage, which could be more than $1,000 per month,” the CBO wrote. Let’s just say that example didn’t play too well with female Democrats in the Congress #CBO confirms what we already knew: #Trumpcare is dangerous & would screw over women, seniors, and working families. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 24, 2017 6. Who are the 23 million more who won’t have coverage?This is an interesting figure from the CBO, because it is immediately challenged by opponents of Obamacare, who argue that people should have the right to *not* buy health insurance, and that most of those going without insurance will fall into that category. But that’s not what the CBO found. The report says 14 million people who are currently covered by Medicaid would go uninsured – presumably because they couldn’t afford insurance. Another six million would stop having coverage with changes in the state and federal exchanges. 7. Will health care derail a GOP seat in Montana? A few hours after the CBO report was issued on the House-passed health plan, the story turned into a WWE event, as a reporter claimed a Montana Republican candidate for Congress body slammed him after being asked about the CBO numbers. We’ll see if the dispute causes any aftershocks at the polls in the Big Sky State tonight.
  • Study: Epileptic kids helped by medical marijuana
    Study: Epileptic kids helped by medical marijuana
    Kids with a severe form of epilepsy had fewer seizures in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits.   The study involved 120 children and teens in the U.S. and Europe and was the first rigorous test of a liquid extract from cannabis, without the ingredient that makes pot smokers high.   For those on the drug, seizures with convulsions dropped from around 12 a month to about six. The number did not change for others given a dummy medicine.   The drug is called Epidiolex. It is not sold anywhere yet, but its maker is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.   The New England Journal of Medicine published the study Wednesday.
  • Canadians top list of illegal immigrants in one count
    Canadians top list of illegal immigrants in one count
    It's the illegal immigration you don't often hear about. These are the immigrants who start off legal, by entering the U.S. on a travel visa. But then they overstay that visa. Quartz.com reports that for just the second time, the government has counted them up. And for fiscal year 2016, the biggest violators, by far, were Canadians. There were around 120,000 Canadians who overstayed visas, compared to just 47,000 Mexicans. Quartz says the data shows just how little we know about who's coming and going across the borders. They say Homeland Security is starting to use biometric technology to track travelers, but the funding is much less than what's being proposed for the Mexican border wall. You can read more about the story here.
  • State spending bill passes just before midnight
    State spending bill passes just before midnight
    There are a lot of unhappy lawmakers at the Oklahoma Capitol. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill. Rank-and-file legislators were given few details ahead of Tuesday night's vote. The bill slashes spending to most state agencies by nearly 5 percent.  Public schools were spared from cuts, and a handful of state agencies were given spending increases. Governor Mary Fallin said, “This plan keeps our government from shutting down. It is not an ideal budget, but it avoids draconian cuts to our core services such as education, health and human services, and public safety.”  
  • CBO: GOP health bill saves $119 billion, 23 million fewer would be insured
    A review of a Republican health care overhaul plan which passed the House earlier this month found it would result in 23 million fewer people having health insurance over the next ten years, as the Congressional Budget Office questioned whether some GOP changes might promote instability in state health insurance markets. The most important figure from the CBO review was that the plan would reduce the budget deficit by $119 billion over ten years, ending any concerns that the measured would be derailed by strict budget rules used in the Senate. The CBO review was slightly better than one on an earlier version of the House bill when it comes to the number of people who would not have health insurance – 23 million by 2026, compared to 24 million before changes were made to win enough votes for passage in the House. BREAKING: Budget office: 23 million more uninsured, lower premiums for less coverage under GOP House-passed health care bill. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 24, 2017 But the report raised some concerns with a pivotal change made by Republicans, which allows states to get waivers from certain key provisions of the Obama health law – allowing states to peel back certain “Essential Health Benefits,” and changes in how insurance companies can set premiums based on someone’s health status, something known as “community rating.” “As a result, the nongroup markets in those states would become unstable for people with higher-than-average expected health care costs,” the CBO report stated. “That instability would cause some people who would have been insured in the nongroup market under current law to be uninsured,” the report added. CBO estimates that in states requesting AHCA waivers, premiums for low-income elderly enrollees would go up 800 percent. That is not a typo. pic.twitter.com/W7QC4z9UUS — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) May 24, 2017 The release of the CBO numbers came as Senate Republicans continued to work behind closed doors on their own health care plan. “We have to have the goal of lowering premiums for Americans,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “And it has to be credible coverage.” As of now, GOP Senators are only working with each other, and not trying to gain the votes of any Democrats. It’s a very small margin for error for the GOP, which can only afford to lose two of their 52 members – and then would have to rely on the tie breaking vote of Vice President Mike Pence. McConnell on why no Ds in healthcare talks: 'We're not going to waste our time talking to people who have no interest in fixing the problem' — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 23, 2017 At this point, the health care bill approved by the House on May 4 still has not been sent to the Senate, as Republicans try to figure out their next step. The House and Senate are not in legislative session next week, meaning any action by Republicans will be pushed into June. The longer it takes to resolve health care legislation, the longer it will take to deal with the 2018 budget and President Trump’s plans on tax reform.
