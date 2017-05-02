OK House votes to freeze standard income tax deduction

The Oklahoma House narrowly passed a bill Tuesday which would “decouple” the standard state income tax deduction from the federal deduction.

Critics say that effectively increases the taxes of those who can least afford to pay them, the working middle class.

Under current law, the state’s standard deduction matches, the federal deduction, which goes up with inflation.

Moreover, President Trump’s tax plan, announced last week, would double the federal standard deduction.

But if House Bill 2348 becomes law, the Oklahoma standard deduction would remain where it is - $6,350 for single filers, $12,700 for married filers, and $9,350 for head of household.

House Minority Leader Scott Inman blasted Republicans who backed the bill, saying he just doesn’t understand why there’s no bill rolling back tax cuts for the wealthy, nor addressing the huge subsidies granted to the oil and gas industry.

“When you all made the realization that revenue is necessary, you made another decision - that you were going to ensure that whatever revenue you got it didn’t come from the wealthy and most powerful people in this state. It wasn’t going to come from the pockets of the oil and gas industry. And it wasn’t going to come from the pockets of those folks who benefited most greatly and most generously from those income tax cuts. No, you’re not going to do that. You’d rather take it out of the hide of middle class families,” Inman said on the House floor Monday.

Rep. Lewis Moore (R-Arcadia), who presented the bill, said “this is a conservative, smart, fiscally responsible bill. We’re no longer tying ourselves to a federal government that because of the 16th Amendment, can take every dime you earn. This bill allows us as Oklahomans to self determine our future.”

The final vote was 51-44, just meeting the minimum number required for passage.

Twenty Republicans joined 24 Democrats in voting no; all 51 yes votes were Republican.

It now moves to the Senate for consideration.