Hit and run victim found near 4700 South Harvard Avenue

It's a job for the medical examiner to identify a hit and run auto victim.

Tulsa police say the black female victim was crossing South Harvard Avenue near East 47 Street Monday night around 9:30 when she was hit.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Boyes was there when the woman was found after she had walked westbound across Harvard from the east curb to the west curb.

“It’s a very dark portion of the roadway. Apparently a car came along and hit her and killed her and then left the scene,” Sgt. Boyes said.

Two witnesses had left the scene before TPD Advanced Traffic Investigators arrived.

The witnesses left statements as to what had happened.

We're told a center emblem from a Buick automobile was found at the scene.