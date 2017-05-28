Grenades, loaded guns found during routine stop

A 41-year-old man is in custody, after Oklahoma City officers found five hand grenades, explosive powder and loaded guns in his recreational vehicle on Friday.

Police report Scott Boden was stopped for improperly changing lanes. When they asked him where he was headed, he gave different answers.

An OKC newspaper reports officers then searched his vehicle and found the weapons.

"Based on training (and) experience the grenades serve no other purpose than to cause destruction," police wrote in the affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

Boden reportedly admitted "he had been experimenting with explosive mixtures."

The grenades were taken to a police shooting range and detonated.