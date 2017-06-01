Girlfriend stabs boyfriend to death during domestic argument

A long-term relationship is over after a woman fatally stabs a man in the stomach near 5900 South Santa Fe Avenue.

Tulsa police say both parties had been drinking before the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the abdomen around 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived and the 37-year old stabbing victim was taken to the hospital where his condition was downgraded to “critical.”

He died later.

The woman told police that her boyfriend had slapped her before the stabbing took place as two children were inside the residence at the Parkview Terrace apartments.

The woman was being interviewed by police.

TPD Corporal Ian Adair said charges “could be first degree homicide second degree homicide manslaughter but that will be up to detectives after the interview.”

The children were placed with family members.