Gas prices continue downward trend

Summer travelers are enjoying some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation here in Oklahoma.

AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.09 on Monday.

The price is the lowest in the seven-state region and tied for second lowest in the U.S.

Average gas prices in Mississippi and Alabama are also $2.09.

South Carolina has the lowest price in the nation at $2.03 per gallon.

Nationally, the price of gasoline increased one cent to $2.38 from last week, but pump prices in 30 states fell as much as four cents.

AAA says the decline in gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend.