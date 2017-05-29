Flooding and debris create dangers this Memorial Day

At the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Monday, President Donald Trump spoke at length about the stories of three soldiers killed in combat in Afghanistan. One of them was Specialist Christopher Horton, an Oklahoma National Guardsman from Tulsa. [AUDIO: Hear President Trump’s comments about Spc. Christopher Horton and his wife, Jane] Chris’ widow, Jane, and father David Horton were among the guests seated on the grandstand during that ceremony. They called KRMG after leaving Arlington, and spoke about the honor and pride they felt to be a part of the day’s remembrance. But they also admitted to some frustration over the confusion in many people’s minds about the meaning of Memorial Day. David Horton summed it up by noting there are three days a year set aside for honoring members of the military. “Armed Forces Day, which honors those that are serving currently. And then Veterans Day (is for) those that have served in the past. But then Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who have died while in service,” he told KRMG. He related how hard it can be on a gold star family when well-intentioned people confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day. “I drove through my bank, and my bank teller says to me ‘happy veterans weekend,’” he said. He knows she was being friendly, and had no idea how what she said would bother him. “So I’m gonna go on a little campaign to try and educate people on just what Memorial Day is,” he added. Jane Horton, who has been a tireless advocate for gold star families over the years since Chris’ death, echoed his sentiments. “I will do anything for veterans 364 days out of the year,” she said, “but this is the one day that’s for the dead. Let them have their day.” She explained that “all of us will do anything for veterans, and we honor and love our veterans, but this is not the day. And it’s important for Americans to remember those that are no longer here with us, because they’re not here. All those others that are living that are veterans or the wounded can remind us by being here physically, or standing on stage to be honored. But Chris will never be here, so that’s why we have days like today so his spirit can live on, and so that people can actually stop and remember the person who is physically not here any more.” David said they’re not asking Americans to give up their holiday celebrations. “Yes, have your barbeque and really celebrate your life. Celebrate your freedom...remembering that somebody gave their life for you to have this federal holiday. Somebody gave their life so you could have your friends and enjoy your family, and just remember that freedom is not free.”