Flooding and debris create dangers this Memorial Day
By: April Hill

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -  As Oklahomans remember the men and woman who have sacrificed for our country, state agency leaders ask everyone to also remember safety.

The Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission says recent heavy rainfall has swelled river levels in the region. 

Fallen trees and debris have accumulated along the Illinois River, posing navigational hazards to boaters and swimmers.

They recommend that first-time, novice floaters and children team up with experienced floaters and do not float in canoes, kayaks or inner tubes.

Floaters should wear a personal flotation device at all times while floating, wading and swimming in area waterways.

