Female victim gets shot in the face

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face Friday night in Tulsa.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in front of a residence near Florence and Woodrow.

Tulsa police say she was sitting in a vehicle when another car drove by and someone opened fire. A neighbor happened to drive by moments later.

“He sees a lady running around in the yard who had just been shot and needed help,” police said.

He tried to take the victim to the hospital, but ended up stopping at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Delaware for help.

The victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

As of early Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.