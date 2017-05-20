Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
59°
H 73
L 49

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
59°
Overcast
H 73° L 49°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 73° L 49°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 73° L 49°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    51°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 78° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
Close

Female juvenile shot in Tulsa

Female juvenile shot in Tulsa

Female juvenile shot in Tulsa

By: Michael Purdy

Sat, May 20, 2017 -  A juvenile female is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot Friday in Tulsa.

The shooting happened around 3:53 p.m., near Pine and Peoria. Police tell us the victim was with her cousin and they were speaking to an unidentified male.  

“The male demanded the driver's wallet and produced a pistol,” police said.  “The driver drove the vehicle away. As she was doing so, the suspect fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle.”

Police report the juvenile was hit at least once.  She was transported to a nearby hospital.  

The suspect is said to be “a black male, early 20's, height 511, weight 180, with long black hair. He was wearing black and blue hoodie and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    A juvenile female is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot Friday in Tulsa. The shooting happened around 3:53 p.m., near Pine and Peoria. Police tell us the victim was with her cousin and they were speaking to an unidentified male.   “The male demanded the driver's wallet and produced a pistol,” police said.  “The driver drove the vehicle away. As she was doing so, the suspect fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle.” Police report the juvenile was hit at least once.  She was transported to a nearby hospital.   The suspect is said to be “a black male, early 20's, height 511, weight 180, with long black hair. He was wearing black and blue hoodie and blue jeans.” Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Teenager arrested for Tulsa murder
    Teenager arrested for Tulsa murder
    A 19-year-old male is in custody, in connection with the Thursday death of Jeannie Blalock at the Sawmill Apartments. The incident happened early in the morning.  Tulsa investigators believe Chase Bridgers and two 14-year-olds were breaking into houses and stealing cars. During this time, Blalock returned home.  The suspects allegedly attempted to steal her vehicle, but she refused to give up her car. Moments later, she was reportedly fatally shot by the teenagers.   Bridgers has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • Rain totals continue to rise in Tulsa
    Rain totals continue to rise in Tulsa
    We are well above normal in the Tulsa area for rain in 2017. National Weather Service has been crunching the numbers. “Looks like we’ve seen about 22.86 inches of rain this year,” NWS said.  “That’s right about 8 inches above normal for this time of year.” Friday helped out the cause.  The Tulsa area received around 2.14 inches of rain.   Saturday morning will start off wet.  However, the whole day won’t be a washout and we’ll see a high right around 70 degrees. NWS reports the sun will come out on Sunday.  The high will rise to around 76 degrees.  
  • Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. “I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President,” added Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on that panel. BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey agrees to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 19, 2017 Senators made clear they want to hear from Comey not only about his firing, but also about the issue of Russian election meddling. “I’m hopeful his testimony will provide some clarification for the American people,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). On Thursday, President Donald Trump cited Comey’s “poor, poor performance” as one reason that he fired Comey. Many Democrats believe that the real reason Mr. Trump pushed Comey out was because of the probe into Russian election interference, and any possible ties to associates of the President.
  • Convenience store robber LOVE him some Slim Jims
    Convenience store robber LOVE him some Slim Jims
    An Arizona man accused of robbing six Circle K stores in the Phoenix area had a signature snack that helped police nab him, according to court documents. Michael Samson, 20, began his robbery spree on May 11, according to azcentral. Samson is accused of walking into a Circle K store, pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. After getting cash from the clerk, Samson grabbed a Slim Jim and left the store.  >> Read more trending news The pattern repeated at other Circle K locations through May 11 and into the morning of May 12, according to court records. Each time, Samson would grab a Slim Jim after robbing the store. Witness accounts and surveillance video helped police identify the suspect.  Samson confessed to robbing six stores, but said the gun was fake, according to authorities. He released a statement apologizing for his actions. Samson is being held on $5 million bond. 
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.