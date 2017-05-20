Female juvenile shot in Tulsa

A juvenile female is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot Friday in Tulsa.

The shooting happened around 3:53 p.m., near Pine and Peoria. Police tell us the victim was with her cousin and they were speaking to an unidentified male.

“The male demanded the driver's wallet and produced a pistol,” police said. “The driver drove the vehicle away. As she was doing so, the suspect fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle.”

Police report the juvenile was hit at least once. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is said to be “a black male, early 20's, height 511, weight 180, with long black hair. He was wearing black and blue hoodie and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.