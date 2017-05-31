Fatal police chase suspect appears in court

Jerry Newman is accused of taking police on a chase through the streets and runways of Tulsa last week.

The truck then crashed head-on into a car, killing the driver.

Wednesday a not guilty plea was entered for Newman charged with driving a stolen truck across Tulsa International Airport's runway before causing the fatal crash.

A Tulsa County judge entered the plea for Newman on first-degree murder and other charges.

Records show Newman is jailed without bail and no attorney is listed for him.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Newman ran from scene and was arrested hours later.