Local
Fast food restaurants heading to downtown Tulsa
By: Michael Purdy

Sat, Aug 19, 2017 -  People working and living in downtown Tulsa will soon have two more options to fill their stomach.

KRMG has learned a Taco Bueno and Burger King will be opening up on the first floor of the Palace Building at 4th and Main.

So far, officials have not given a timeline as to when the restaurants will open for business.

Are you excited to have these chains downtown?  What other restaurants would you like to see downtown?  

  • More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    We have updated information regarding mosquito traps testing positive for West Nile in Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department reports they tested around 1,772 mosquitoes over the last week for the virus and three traps tested positive. For reference, there has been two human cases of the virus in Tulsa County so far this year.  State wide, seven people have tested positive for the virus. Remember to wear spray with DEET, when going outdoors.  
  • Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    We're in for an uncomfortable day weather wise in the Tulsa area. It will be a good idea to stay close to an air conditioner and drink plenty of fluids.   “Saturday looks fairly hot and humid,” National Weather Service said.  “Highs up into the mid 90s.  The heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 degree range during the afternoon.” We do have a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours. There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday.  NWS reports the high will be around 95 degrees, with plenty of sun.  
  • Oklahoma unemployment rises in July
    The state unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent in July. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Friday that the sharpest decline was in the manufacturing industry, which lost 1,400 jobs. The commission says an increase in total employment of 242 was offset by an overall decline of 5,445 in the number of jobless, while the number in the total labor force fell by 5,200. The rate stayed steady at 4.3 percent for of each of the previous four months. The national unemployment rate fell from 4.4 percent in June to 4.3 percent in July.
  • July ranks as 2nd hottest in recorded history 
    Earth yet again sizzled with unprecedented heat last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Earth sweated to its second hottest month since recordkeeping began in 1880. At 61.89 degrees (16.63 Celsius), last month was behind July 2016's all-time record by .09 degrees. But Earth's land temperatures in July were the hottest on record at 59.96 degrees (15.5 Celsius), passing July 2016's by one-seventh of a degree. Land measurements are important because that's where we live, said NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch. Earlier this week, NASA calculated that July 2017 was a tad hotter than 2016, making it essentially a tie for all-time hottest month. NASA uses a newer set of ocean measurements and includes estimates for the Arctic unlike NOAA. Record heat was reported in Africa, Australia, parts of Asia, the Middle East and the Indian ocean, Crouch said. 'There is simply no denying the mounting evidence globally and regionally - the new climate normal is upon us now,' said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado, who wasn't part of the new report.
  • Dog lost during windstorm found 2 years later
    A dog lost two years ago in a massive windstorm has been reunited with its owner, KHQ reported. Shanley Heinsma let her husky, Shadow, out of the house during the storm in Spokane, Washington. That was the last time she saw the dog. Heinsma posted the dog’s photo on Facebook and put up posters hoping that someone might have found it. Last Wednesday, she saw a post for a missing husky, and it had Shadow’s distinctive markings. “I told my fiance, I'm like, there's just no way right? It's been so long,' she told KHQ. After comparing photographs, it turned out to be the missing dog. Shadow and Heinsma are back together. 'Other people that lose their animals, don't ever give up,' she told KHQ. 'The more you get your word out there the more people that know you're searching.
