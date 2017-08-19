Fast food restaurants heading to downtown Tulsa

Sat, Aug 19, 2017 - People working and living in downtown Tulsa will soon have two more options to fill their stomach.
KRMG has learned a Taco Bueno and Burger King will be opening up on the first floor of the Palace Building at 4th and Main.
So far, officials have not given a timeline as to when the restaurants will open for business.
Are you excited to have these chains downtown? What other restaurants would you like to see downtown?
