Fallin frustrated with legislature, ready to veto any drastic cuts

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin continues to express frustration with a legislature she says is refusing to make hard decisions and put votes on the board to raise revenue for the cash-strapped state.

Speaking with KRMG Thursday, she expressed her frustration with the lack of progress on getting any revenue bills to her desk.

“We need to get busy, we need to get our job done. The public expects it, and if we don’t get our work done I’m willing to veto the budget and stay as long as we need to to make sure that we get a budget that works for Oklahoma, that funds the core services that we need,” she told KRMG Thursday.



In a news conference earlier this week, she held up a chart which indicated funding the seven most critical agencies at their current levels, and completely eliminating all the rest, would still leave a hole of some $19 million.

That’s a problem, because the state is some $878 million in the hole and by law must have a balanced budget.

But if there are more drastic cuts, she says, she will veto the budget and call the legislature into special session - which leaves the option of raising revenue.

In other words, increasing taxes, which is a bitter pill for a GOP-dominated legislature to swallow.

Fallin, though, says she’s tired of partisan bickering and stop-gap measures.

“Let’s quit playing these smoke-and-mirror games, quit saying ‘I won’t vote for this if you won’t vote for that,’ it’s no time to play what I call Washington, D. C. partisan politics,” she told KRMG. “We’ve got to get down to business.”

