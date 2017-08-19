Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday

We're in for an uncomfortable day weather wise in the Tulsa area.

It will be a good idea to stay close to an air conditioner and drink plenty of fluids.

“Saturday looks fairly hot and humid,” National Weather Service said. “Highs up into the mid 90s. The heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 degree range during the afternoon.”

We do have a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours.

There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday. NWS reports the high will be around 95 degrees, with plenty of sun.