Employee, delivery driver locked inside walk-in freezer

We're learning more about an armed robbery on Thursday at the KFC near Admiral and Memorial.

Police report the suspect slipped in behind a delivery driver, forced an employee to open the safe and then locked her and the delivery driver inside a walk-in freezer.

One neighbor we spoke to says this is par for the area.

“Usually, when we hear helicopters, we know somebody up here got robbed,” the neighbor said.

The suspect was said to be wearing a mask, so they couldn't get a good description of him.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

