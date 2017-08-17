Embers Grill raided, property owner arrested

Broken Arrow, Okla. - Authorities make a raid on the Embers Grill in Broken Arrow.
It's property owner, Stephen Bruner, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for possession of unlicensed gambling devices and for maintaining an unlicensed gambling premises.
We're told the Muscogee Creek Nation Light Horse Police issued the search warrant.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation's attorney general released this statement:
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has followed through with the commitments stated in its June 6, 2017, letter to Mr. Steve Bruner to take any and all actions necessary to prevent unlicensed gaming within the Nation’s jurisdiction. In its June 6 letter the Nation advised Mr. Bruner of the possible consequences of his and others’ attempts to open an illegal casino on his property located south of the Creek Turnpike and west of South 129th East Avenue. Mr. Bruner and others associated with the casino development have continued to disregard the Nation’s laws and regulations by bringing unlicensed gaming machines and other gaming related equipment on to the site and moving forward with opening the facility, resulting in the actions taken by law enforcement this evening. The fact that gaming machines and other gaming equipment were found on the premises makes it clear that all earlier statements that gaming was only being considered were false, and the intent of the parties involved has always been to open an unlicensed casino. The Nation will continue to take all actions necessary to prevent unlicensed gaming within its jurisdiction.”
