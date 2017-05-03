Despite revenue failures, tax break on new oil, gas wells untouched

A string of revenue failures and drastic budget cuts have plagued Oklahoma, and increasingly there are calls for new, sustainable revenue streams - including restoring the gross production tax on oil and natural gas.

In 2015, the state legislature lowered the tax on new wells from 7% to 2% on new wells.

Now, with every agency in the state cut to the bone - affecting even core services like education, roads, and corrections - there’s a push to roll back that tax cut.

Even oil men like former Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett have gone public with a call to collect the full 7% tax on all producing wells in the state.

“Our industry has been very, very lucky to be in Oklahoma,” Bartlett told KRMG, “and now Oklahoma needs our help. They need our help in a big, big way. And I think it’s just the responsible thing to do for our industry.”

Oil prices have rebounded somewhat, he added, and the industry is going to be okay.

“Oklahoma is not okay. They’re really, really having a hard time. So now I think it’s our turn, our responsibility, to help the state that’s helped us so much in the last many, many decades.”

But while the Republican-dominated legislature has bills pending that would raise the tax on gasoline and the pump, raise taxes on cigarettes, and freeze the standard state income tax deduction, there’s no bill to address the gross production tax.

House Democrats plan a news conference for Wednesday morning to address that issue.