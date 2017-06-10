Deputies had mental health training

Sat, June 10, 2017 - We’re learning more about the officer-involved fatal shooting in Tulsa on Friday.
The deputies involved in the incident have specialized training and are a part of the mental health unit.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reports a judge issued a mental health pickup order for Joshua Barre back on May 31st. KRMG’s told Friday was their 4th attempt to pick him up.
A Tulsa officer came along because of multiple reports Barre was armed with knives. No word on if the officer has mental health training.
As of early Saturday morning, the names of the two deputies and the officer hasn’t been released.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself