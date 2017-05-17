Listen Live
Defense rests, closing arguments start in police manslaughter trial 
By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  A police officer’s trial continues Wednesday in a Tulsa court room.

Jurors are to hear closing arguments in the manslaughter trial of a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.  

They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.  

Prosecutors have said Shelby overreacted because Crutcher wasn't being combative and had his hands raised high.  

Shelby's attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.  

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she's convicted.  

Shelby testified Monday that she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching inside his stalled SUV for a gun.

He didn't have one on him or in the vehicle.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.