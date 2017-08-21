Convicted sex offender lives next door to victim

An Oklahoma law relates to convicted sex offenders living next door to their victims.

A woman who was 7 when a relative molested her recently discovered that the convicted sex offender can live next door to her.

That's because Oklahoma is among 45 states that don't specifically bar sex offenders from living near their victims.

Advocacy groups say the Oklahoma case appears to be the first in the U.S. where a sex offender has exploited the loophole.

Oklahoma lawmakers are now drafting legislation to address the issue.