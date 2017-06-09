Company announces they're hiring in Tulsa

Fri, June 9, 2017 - If you're looking for a job in the Tulsa area, one company announced it's expanding and hiring.
Alorica is located at the Eastgate Metroplex and they're hoping to hire 150 full-time positions.
An official tells us, business is booming. The company adds they're committed to staying in the Tulsa area for a long time to come.
For reference, they're looking for customer service representatives who take calls, email, instant message and more.
