Company announces they're hiring in Tulsa

If you're looking for a job in the Tulsa area, one company announced it's expanding and hiring.

Alorica is located at the Eastgate Metroplex and they're hoping to hire 150 full-time positions.

An official tells us, business is booming. The company adds they're committed to staying in the Tulsa area for a long time to come.

For reference, they're looking for customer service representatives who take calls, email, instant message and more.

