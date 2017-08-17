Coding Dojo cuts ribbon in Tulsa, classes begin next month

Tulsa’s “basecamp for entrepreneurs,” 36 Degrees North, is now a boot camp for budding web developers, as the ribbon was cut Wednesday on the Coding Dojo.

Located in major cities around the country, Coding Dojo chose Tulsa for its first campus in a mid-sized city.

COO and CFO Jay Patel told KRMG that’s because Tulsa’s a hub for business in this part of the country, and his company sees a lot of potential here.

“You look at large companies - not paying attention to tech at all - there’s many large companies in Tulsa,” Patel said. “And because of that, we realize there’s an opportunity for all of those companies to get tech talent.”

Any business of almost any size needs that kind of talent in the modern business environment, he said, and Coding Dojo turns even people with no prior experience into fully capable coders in 14 weeks.

Their graduates, he said, start at an annual salary averaging more than $72,000 a year.

Gov. Mary Fallin attended the ribbon cutting, along with her entire cabinet.

They held their monthly meeting at 36 Degrees North, and before the ribbon-cutting she spoke to the importance of bridging what is called the “skills gap” in Oklahoma.

There are more jobs which require technical training and education than there are people to fill them, a problem that will only grow moving forward unless the state takes serious steps to address the issue.

Coding Dojo answers that need in a direct way, she said.

“We have to have a highly-skilled, relevant, educated work force,” she told KRMG. “So we’ve been talking a lot about what type of jobs we have, what type of skill sets are needed.”

Classes at Coding Dojo will begin September 18th.

