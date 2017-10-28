Chilly temperatures stick around Tulsa on Saturday

If you have outdoor plans for today make sure to bring along a sweater and a coat.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Karen Hatfield says we're going to start off cold in the morning and remain chilly all day.

“Saturday is going to remain cool,” Hatfield said. “The highs will only make it into the mid-50s. It will be a little bit breezy in the afternoon.”

If it seems like you're digging the heavy coat out of the closet a little bit early this year, you would be right. Hatfield adds we're seeing below normal temperatures in the Tulsa area.

“Tulsa’s average high for this time of year is 70 degrees,” Hatfield said. “The average low in Tulsa is 47 degrees.”

The low Saturday night will be around 33 degrees.