Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 93
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Mostly Sunny
H 93° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Burglar breaks into church, incriminating ice chest found
Close

Burglar breaks into church, incriminating ice chest found

Burglar breaks into church, incriminating ice chest found

Burglar breaks into church, incriminating ice chest found

By: Michael Purdy

Thu, June 15, 2017 -  It took two arrests, a dog bite and a foot chase, but an alleged church burglar is finally in jail. 

Justin Lawson is accused of burglarizing the Tulsa Metro Baptist Network building near 29th and Toledo.  He suffered a K-9 bite during his first arrest and police report a miscommunication set him free after going to the hospital. 

A witness tells us, the next day, police tracked him down and arrested him, following a chase. 

“I was just shocked because nothing happened like that before,” the witness said.

Officers also recovered an ice chest from the church with the message “if found, call."  The number belongs to Lawson.  

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Gov. Fallin meeting with President Trump on job initiatives
    Gov. Fallin meeting with President Trump on job initiatives
    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin will meet with President Trump Thursday, along with seven other governors, to discuss workforce development. The goal is to find ways to tackle the growing “skill gap” in the country. According to recent figures, job openings in the U.S. are at record levels, because employers can’t find people with the necessary skills to hire. Fallin told KRMG Wednesday there is a huge number of jobs that are unfilled because there simply aren’t enough people with the right training. There are millions of Americans that are struggling to find full-time employment, but yet on the other hand there are companies reporting they’re having great difficulty in finding people with the skills that they need to fill the vacant positions. -- Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma Not surprisingly, the majority of those jobs involve what has become known as “STEM” education: science, technology, engineering and math. “There are currently over 500,000 STEM jobs open,” Fallin said, “but of all the universities in our nation, they only produce about 50,000 STEM-educated people a year.” One of the problems is the difficulty of obtaining a college education; it’s a lengthy, expensive process that often leads to a huge amount of debt. Oklahoma has been a leader in implementing programs that provide alternative paths to employment, including “Oklahoma Works” and “Launch Oklahoma.” On its website, Oklahoma Works lists its goals as: Align education outcomes and workforce and economic development policy Create efficiency and collaboration among partner agencies Ensure consistency across the state while encouraging local adaptation Create the expectation of stellar customer focus for all Launch Oklahoma targets those between the ages of 24 and 65, and the goal is for 70 percent of Oklahomans in that age group to havea post-secondary degree, certificate, or credential by the year 2025. Those programs got the president’s attention, which is why Fallin is taking part in the discussions on Thursday. President Trump is also expected to announce an executive order on apprenticeships, including $200 million in funding and a lifting of federal regulations on oversight of those programs in the private sector.
  • Twin shoots brother while aiming for snake
    Twin shoots brother while aiming for snake
    A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother to death when he fired at a snake in Southeast Texas.   The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says they don't anticipate any charges being filed in the shooting Monday afternoon.   Sheriff's officials said one twin died Tuesday night at a Houston hospital. The boys' names have not been released.   Investigators say the twins fetched two .22-caliber rifles from their home near Dayton after spotting a snake in a water-filled ditch.   Deputy John Tucker says one of the teens bent over toward the snake just as his brother aimed and fired. Tucker says the victim was shot in the head.   Dayton is 35 miles northeast of Houston.
  • Officers named in shooting death
    Officers named in shooting death
    Three law enforcement officers are named in the fatal shooting of a black man whose family said he was having a mental crisis.   A joint release sent Wednesday says Tulsa County sheriff's deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Tulsa police officer Donnie Johnson were involved in Friday's shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre. Ramsey and Walker are white; Johnson is black.   All three have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.   Authorities say Barre walked away when two members of the sheriff's mental health unit came to his home to pick him up for an evaluation.   Barre walked about a mile to a convenience store, carrying two butcher knives. The officers fired at him as he tried to enter the business.
  • Gas price increases, still below national average
    Gas price increases, still below national average
    Gasoline prices are up by around 12-cents per gallon at some retailers. Quiktrip is selling E-10 regular for $1.95 as the summer driving season gets into full swing. The price was $1.83 per gallon on Wednesday. Nationally, gasoline is averaging $2.31 per gallon. Crude oil is down by $1.73 to $44.73 per barrel on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • United apologizing after passenger shoved to floor at Houston airport
    United apologizing after passenger shoved to floor at Houston airport
    United Airlines is apologizing after one of its employees pushed a 71-year-old man to the floor at a Houston airport. The incident happened almost two years ago, but the video of the shove was just made public Tuesday, thanks to a Houston TV station. In it, it appears that Alejandro Anastasia pushes 71-year-old Ronald Tigner to the floor and that Tigner was motionless on his back for nearly a full minute before a woman, who's been identified as another passenger, checks on him. Anastasia was later charged with assault. Tigner is suing United for more than $1 million. You can see video of the shove here.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.