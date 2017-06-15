Burglar breaks into church, incriminating ice chest found

Thu, June 15, 2017 - It took two arrests, a dog bite and a foot chase, but an alleged church burglar is finally in jail.
Justin Lawson is accused of burglarizing the Tulsa Metro Baptist Network building near 29th and Toledo. He suffered a K-9 bite during his first arrest and police report a miscommunication set him free after going to the hospital.
A witness tells us, the next day, police tracked him down and arrested him, following a chase.
“I was just shocked because nothing happened like that before,” the witness said.
Officers also recovered an ice chest from the church with the message “if found, call." The number belongs to Lawson.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself