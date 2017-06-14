Broken Arrow seeing uptick in tool thefts

Broken Arrow investigators have seen a recent increase in tool thefts.

The latest example happened on Monday, at a shop near Main and Jackson. Police tell us there is a simple reason thieves are going after your tools.

“Reason people go after items like those are because they’re easy to sell,” police said.

The thieves got away with two large televisions, a welder, an air compressor, an impact driver and a $2,000 guitar and its amplifier.

A description of the suspects hasn't been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department.






