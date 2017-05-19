Broken Arrow robbery suspect stands in line, gets caught

We have updated information regarding an armed robbery at a Walgreens on Tuesday.

KRMG told you on Thursday, how Broken Arrow officers have seen an increase in pharmacy robberies over the last couple of years. Now comes word, a person has been taken into custody, in connection with Tuesday's robbery.

Police report the next day, 34-year-old David Blackstock was found standing in line at a local CVS. He was said to be wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Officers arrived at the scene and took him into custody without incident. Blackstock has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

