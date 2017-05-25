Broken Arrow pools set to open, find dates, costs here

BROKEN ARROW, Ok - The City of Broken Arrow opens their pools and splash pads Monday. The city is releasing more information including times, and costs for each facilities.
Splash pads are free to use and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Swim lessons are available, find those at the bottom of the page.
SWIMMING POOL HOURS
The Family Aquatic Center, (918) 259-8695, is located at 1400 S. Main Street. The hours are:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Nienhuis Aquatic Facility, (918) 357-3483, is located at 3201 N. 9th Street (55th & Lynn Lane). The hours are:
- Monday – Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The Country Aire Pool, (918) 259-8696, is located at 100 N. Fir Avenue. The hours for the Country Aire Pool are:
- Monday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday – Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
ADMISSION FEES
Admission to the Family Aquatic Center and the Nienhuis Aquatic Center is:
- 0 – 2 years of age: FREE
- Patrons under 48 inches: $4.00
- Patrons over 48 inches: $5.00
- Patrons 55 and over: $4.00
Admission to the Country Aire Pool is:
- 0 – 2 years of age: FREE
- Patrons under 48 inches: $3.00
- Patrons over 48 inches: $4.00
- Patrons 55 and over: $3.00
Pool Punch Passes are on sale now for Broken Arrow residents. Passes may be purchased at the Nienhuis Park Community Center or Central Park Community Center. Passes are $30 for 10 visits.
SWIM LESSONS
The YMCA offers swim lessons at the Family Aquatic Center for $45 per person, per session. No YMCA membership is required. Sessions are held Monday – Thursday for ages 3 to 12.
For more information concerning the Country Aire Pool or Swim Lessons, please call (918) 872-9622 or visit http://ymcatulsa.org/locations/rc-dickenson-family, or stop by the R.C. Dickenson Family YMCA at 8501 S. Garnett Road.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself