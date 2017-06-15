Listen Live
Broken Arrow police investigate road rage incident
By: Don Bishop
Photo Credit: Skyler Cooper

Broken Arrow, Okla. -  Broken Arrow police are investigating a road rage incident.  

Social media shows a 4-door truck cutting off another driver by getting in front and hitting the brakes.

"The victim reported that a flat-bed pickup was driving wildly and trying to run people off the road," BA Police Sergeant Eric Nester said.

A police report tells us it happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday westbound on Highway 51, between Elm and 193rd East Avenue.

Police went to the scene for a hit and run driver report, but it was unclear whether a collision had occurred.

If you saw the incident, call BA police at 918-259-8400.

