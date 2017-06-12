A major bridge rehabilitation project kicks off Monday in midtown Tulsa, weather permitting, which will potentially create traffic snags for the next several months.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the nearly $2 million project will repair three bridges at the junction of the Broken Arrow Expressway, S. Yale Avenue, and E. 31st Street.

It’s expected to take roughly seven months to complete work on the three bridges.

Monday morning, the right-hand lanes of northbound Yale and westbound 31st Street will be closed, likely through the end of June.

Lane closures and delays at the Broken Arrow Expressway and Yale Avenue/31st Street junction should be expected for the next seven months beginning Monday morning.

ODOT tells KRMG they’ll try to limit lane closures on the highway to evenings and weekends, but warn that drivers can expect delays in the area.