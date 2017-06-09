Tulsa, Okla. - The River Spirit Casino was evacuated due to a bomb scare Thursday.
The Creek Nation Light Horse police department responded to the scene near 8100 Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m.
We’re told over 600 occupants of the business were forced to leave the compound when a “Code Black” was issued, indicating someone had told officials that a bomb was inside the facility.
Tulsa police were called to assist in the evacuation.
There were no reports of injury and no bomb was found before the casino re-opened around midnight Friday morning.
