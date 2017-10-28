Bobcat found in Sapulpa building

Imagine going into a bathroom at work and finding a wild animal.

That's exactly what happened to Sapulpa Herald publisher Darren Sumner recently. The Creek County Game Warden says a bobcat was found inside a small bathroom at the Herald building.

There is no word on how the bobcat made it into the bathroom. We do know the bobcat is not hurt.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Control LLC trapped the animal and released it on private property in Creek County.