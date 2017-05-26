Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor

The Oklahoma House passed a $6.8 billion spending plan just hours before lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn the 2017 legislative session.

The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday.

The proposal protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent.

Supporters say the spending plan closes a projected budget hole of about $878 million and protects core services like public education and road and bridge construction.

Opponents say it includes new revenue approved during the final week of the session in apparent violation of a constitutional prohibition against such measures.

It now heads to Governor Mary Fallin for her signature.