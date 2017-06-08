Listen Live
Bill allows alcohol sales in movie theaters
By: Don Bishop
Oklahoma City, Okla. -  A bill allowing the sale of alcohol in movie theaters has been signed by Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin.  

The new law signed Tuesday goes into effect Oct. 1 and allows the sale of beer and mixed drinks without separating customers into adult-only sections.  

Customers will be required to have a hand stamp or wristband that identifies them as being of legal age to consume alcohol.  

The law is among several recent changes or proposed changes to alcohol laws in the state.  

Voters in November approved a bill allowing wine to be sold in grocery stores and Fallin has signed another bill that allows counties to vote on allowing Sunday liquor sales.  

Supporters of the changes say the new laws bring Oklahoma into line with what many other states are doing.

