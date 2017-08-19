Big turnout for ‘Rally Against Hate’

We've learned over 300 people marched in downtown Tulsa Friday night for a “Rally Against Hate”.

This is in response to what happened in Virginia and to stand up against racism, bigotry and sexism.

A marcher we spoke to says it's time for people to come together in this country.

“Racism has to stop today,” the marcher said. “It needed to stop a long time ago.”

KRMG's told the march ended peacefully.

