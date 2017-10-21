Bicyclist in critical condition following auto-pedestrian collision

Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - A bicyclist is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian collision Friday night in Tulsa.
The crash happened around 9:27 p.m. near East Pine and North Lewis.
Police say an unidentified man fell off his bike.
“The male stood up in the roadway and his bicycle remained on the ground,” police said. “The male remained in the roadway as several vehicles passed on the west bound side. The driver of the Impala was east bound in the inside lane when she struck the pedestrian.”
Police add the unidentified female driver was still at the scene when they arrived. She was not arrested or cited.
The auto-pedestrian collision is still under investigation.
