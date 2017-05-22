Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
61°
H 76
L 52

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
61°
Overcast
H 76° L 52°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 52°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 52°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Evening
    Rain. H 77° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Arrest made in 30th homicide for 2017
Close

Arrest made in 30th homicide for 2017

Arrest made in 30th homicide for 2017

Arrest made in 30th homicide for 2017

By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  Tulsa police file charges in the city's 30th homicide for 2017.

Officers found 19-year old Daquan Hura dead from a shotgun wound Saturday near 3600 North Peoria Avenue.

Patrol officers and a canine officer located suspect Chase Stewart in a field behind the apartment where Hura was killed.

Neither man lived at the apartment.

Witness information says there was an argument between Hura and Stewart that led to the shooting.

Stewart was interviewed and arrested for first degree murder.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • With the President on the road, what’s next for the Trump agenda in Congress
    With the President on the road, what’s next for the Trump agenda in Congress
    Even as President Donald Trump is on an extended foreign trip, there will be a lot of domestic news developing this week as his budget for 2018 is released, though action on the Trump spending plan and a number of other major agenda items is still uncertain on Capitol Hill. Here is where we are on major issues in the Congress, as lawmakers get ready to leave Washington later this week for a ten day break, anchored by Memorial Day: 1. Health care overhaul legislation. In terms of major legislation, this is the brightest spot for the agenda of the Trump White House and GOP leaders. The House passed its version of health care on May 4, and now that political hot potato is in the hands of Senators. There have been frequent meetings involving Republicans, and even some bipartisan negotiations as well, but no indications as yet of an emerging deal. Remember – all other major legislation is waiting on health care in the Congress, because of the unique parliamentary situation involving this bill. The longer it takes for the GOP to forge a deal, the longer everything else stays on hold. Oh, and did I mention the possibility that the House might have to vote on the health care bill again? We’ll save that for later this week. Senator Orrin Hatch's succinct summary of the various health negotiations in the Senate: 'there's a lot of infighting going on.' — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) May 17, 2017 2. Waiting for the details of tax reform. Republicans held their first hearing on tax reform last week in the House, and will have another hearing this coming week in the Senate. But apart from that, there is no timeline on when lawmakers will come forward with the details of a bill. The White House only issued a one page summary with some bullet points on what the President wants to in terms of tax changes – as that rundown left dozens of issues unaddressed. Tax lobbyists are gearing up to do a lot of work in the months ahead. Speaker Paul Ryan said this past week he still hopes to get tax reform done by the end of the year. It will not be easy. BREAKING: Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, says they want to do Tax Reform in the calendar year of 2017. But after ACA is repealed. #MAGA — RepublicanWarren (@RepLiamWarren) May 18, 2017 3. Trump budget coming out on Tuesday. After sending Congress what is known as the “skinny budget,” President Trump’s administration will now fill in the details of his spending plans for 2018, and there will be a lot of headlines about reductions in entitlements like Medicaid. With the Trump White House ready to cut all sorts of discretionary programs as well, these details will spur all sorts of press stories and lawmaker statements about what should not be cut and more. Remember, the Congress doesn’t have to do anything with this budget document, but it is still is a good indicator of what the President would like to see done in terms of spending at the federal level. Whether it goes anywhere in Congress is another issue entirely. 'The national debt and deficit is ridiculous!' *Trump proposes spending cuts* 'Budget cuts are ridiculous!' Well, choose one. — Former Republican (@FmrRepub) May 21, 2017 4. Don’t hold your breath on a balanced budget. As I reported earlier this month, the Trump budget details to be released this week are not expected to bring about a balanced budget for ten years – after President Trump has left office. That is a standard GOP plan from Congress. The last time the feds balanced the budget was at the end of President Bill Clinton’s time in office. The budget deficit is estimated to be around $500 billion this year. Looking for a balanced budget? You might have to hold your breath for 10 years https://t.co/Paw6Y50ufc — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 14, 2017 5. Congress behind on spending bills – again. Lawmakers have only just started holding some hearings on the 2018 budget – those will accelerate with the release of the Trump budget details this week. But the bottom line is that the Congress has almost no chance of finishing its budget work on time – by September 30 – as there will almost certainly be the need for a temporary stop gap budget later this year, with the threat of a government shutdown thrown in for good measure. I’m old enough to remember the days when Congress had real debates and real votes on the House and Senate floors about spending during the months of June and July. That doesn’t happen much anymore. Just 4 times in 40 years that Congress finished its budget work on time (by October 1): 1996, 1994, 1988 & 1976 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 22, 2016 6. The Congressional schedule. Congress will work next week, and then take a ten day break from Washington, wrapping around Memorial Day. From there, lawmakers are scheduled to be in session for four weeks in June, and three weeks in July, followed by a five week break until after Labor Day. If you hear a member of Congress tell you that they didn’t have enough time to tackle certain issues, you can lob something at the TV screen, because that’s not true. schedule12
  • Rare weekend session yields no results
    Rare weekend session yields no results
    It has been a long weekend for Oklahoma legislatures.   However, a rare weekend session doesn't seem to be helping them find ways to close a nearly $880 million budget hole. KRMG's told one sticking point during negotiations was a proposal by Democrats.  They want to increase the gross production tax on oil and natural gas wells. The oil and natural gas industry and some Republican leaders don’t like that plan.  They state too much of a tax increase could prompt companies to drill in other states. For reference, lawmakers must pass revenue-raising measures by Sunday.  If not, a special session needs to be called to complete work on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
  • Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is getting sold. Owner Bill Warren announced the chain's other six locations will also be sold to Regal Entertainment Group.  There is another Warren Theatre in Oklahoma, located in Moore.   For reference, Promenade Palace 12 in Tulsa is also owned by Regal Entertainment. So far, details regarding the sale have not been released.  KRMG will update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  
  • Man fatally shot at Tulsa apartment
    Man fatally shot at Tulsa apartment
    A man is dead and another is in custody, following a homicide in Tulsa Saturday night. The fatal shooting happened at the Mohawk Manor Apartments, near East 36th Street North and Lewis. So far, the circumstances behind the shooting have not been released.  However, police did  say it didn't take very long to find the suspect. “Gang units spotted somebody running to the east,” police said.  “Confirmed by a witness, that was our suspect.” As of early Sunday morning, no names have been released.  
  • From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    In recent weeks, I’ve been compiling a list of frequent arguments that are being made to me on social media about the troubles of the current administration, thinking I would put together a blog about the daily reaction of President Donald Trump’s supporters, as backers of both parties do battle over the Trump Presidency. And then an old column from Art Buchwald surfaced, with threads that were almost identical to today. As a kid, I always enjoyed reading Buchwald columns; not only did they involve politics, but the way that Buchwald used humor to jab at those in charge was often enlightening. On Twitter in the past few days, someone pulled up a Watergate-era column from Buchwald, which talked about the response of supporters of President Richard Nixon to the difficult situation facing the White House at the time. “As a public service, I am printing instant responses for loyal Nixonites when they are attacked a party,” Buchwald wrote. “Please cut it out and carry it in your pocket,” he added. Thank you, Art Buchwald. pic.twitter.com/9mdX1ffdcr — Christine Leath (@ChristineLeath) May 20, 2017 In this column from Buchwald, there are a variety of echoes of some of the current arguments that I see in response to current events of the day. “Everyone does it,” Buchwald leads off with. That’s still accurate today. The fourth item – “The press is blowing the whole thing up” – certainly is a reminder of how many people on the Republican side feel today about the news media, and their relationship to President Trump. It wasn’t much different back in the Nixon years. “The Democrats are sore because they lost the election” – the 2017 version from my social media comments is that Democrats are “butt hurt.” “What about Chappaquiddick?” was listed several times, by Buchwald in this over forty year old column. That reminds me of what I see almost daily from listeners and readers – ‘What about Hillary?’ or ‘What about Obama?’ doing certain things – those are frequent responses, along with a verbal back of the hand for the press corps. “I am sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else,” was one Buchwald item from his old column. This past week, I had a number of people tell me that they would no longer read my materials and follow me on Twitter or Facebook, aggravated by stories about the Russia investigation, and possible troubles for the Trump Administration. “Damn Jamie, you sound as bad as CNN now,” one person wrote me last night. “Yeah, why are the media repeating one fake story with unknown sources with partial facts and assumed lies so much?” another said to me on Facebook. This old Buchwald column and the ready comparisons to today is not to say that Trump equals Nixon. Instead Buchwald’s column is a simply a reminder that not much is new in Political America when it comes to how the arguments are made in the public square.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.