Armed suspect stopped by pizza delivery man

Sat, May 20, 2017 - A suspect is on the run, following a bizarre burglary attempt early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 12:21 a.m., on North Victor Avenue.
Tulsa police tell us a pizza delivery man arrived at the location and was told nothing was ordered.
“As he was walking back to his vehicle, the victim saw an unknown race male sitting in his vehicle,” police said. “The suspect was wearing a mask and asked for the victim's keys.”
The victim refused to give over his keys. Even though he was armed with a pipe, the suspect didn’t argue. Instead, he just ran away.
A description of the suspect hasn’t been released.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
