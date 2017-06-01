Armed citizen catches alleged robbery suspect

Thu, June 1, 2017 - We're learning more about an armed robbery on Wednesday at an east Tulsa pawn shop.
Police report two suspects used a hammer to rob Cash America Pawn, but only one got away. A witness at the scene says an armed citizen fired two shots and was able to subdue the second suspect.
“He went and held that guy down,” the witness said. “I thank God for that guy.”
Robert Johnson has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
A description of his accomplice hasn't been released. He reportedly escaped with guns and jewelry.
Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
