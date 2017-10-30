Argument at downtown nightclub turns into shots-fired at residence

Tulsa, Okla. - An argument at a downtown nightclub turns into a shots-fired call for Tulsa police.
A resident near 5000 South 35 West Avenue called police when he heard the gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The altercation started at Cain’s Ballroom.
“There was a disturbance that carried over to the location of our original call,” TPD Sgt. Larry Edwards said.
A gunshot was fired into a house, but no one was hit.
Police are looking for a man and a woman who left the scene in a 2000-model, gold Chevy pickup truck.
No one was injured.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself