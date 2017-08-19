Area schools prepared for solar eclipse

Monday's total solar eclipse will happen during the middle of the school day and area districts have a plan in place.

Tulsa Public Schools reports they will provide the proper eye wear for viewing the eclipse to all students. Also, teachers were given material with eclipse resources and safety instructions.

In Owasso, students will get the chance to watch a livestream of the eclipse. However, they will not be taken outdoors.

KRMG’s told Jenks Public Schools will keep all students inside during the eclipse. At East and West Intermediate schools, they will provide safety glasses for 5th and 6th grade students.

In Broken Arrow, each school will make its own decision on what to do with the students during the eclipse.