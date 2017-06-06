Another state senator plans resignation 

Six GOP-held legislative seats have been vacated in the last year.

Republican state Senator Dan Newberry, of Tulsa, will bring the total to seven.

Two Republican senators and three GOP House members resigned. A fourth Republican House member died in office.

Sen. Newberry says he plans to resign his south and west Tulsa seat early next year.

He’ll then seek a promotion in his professional career.

He currently serves as an executive with the Tulsa Teachers' Credit Union.

Newberry was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He is currently chairman of the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee.

Governor Mary Fallin will have to schedule a special election to fill the seat.